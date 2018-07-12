Townsville photographer wins international award

A dramatic aerial shot of cattle mustering in Queensland’s gulf country has been judged the world’s best rural photo for 2018.

Scott Radford-Chisholm’s image of cattle moving through swirling dust on Abingdon Downs, north of Georgetown, was published in the Townsville Bulletin.

His photo also won the Nature-Landscape category in the photo excellence awards coordinated by the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) at its congress in Wageningen in The Netherlands. It was then judged the overall winner.

Judges said the winning photo of a herd of white Brahman cattle cutting through the dusty orange landscape provided an vivid contrast. It’s composition diagonally across the frame made it a standout.

ACAJ President Gen McAulay said Scott’s work has been acclaimed in recent years in Australian Ag photography competitions and it was a wonderful tribute to him and the Townsville Bulletin that it has now been acknowledged as the best in the world in 2018.