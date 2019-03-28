Snaps of SA people, places take out national awards

The ACAJ Star Prize for Excellence in Rural Photography was won by The Stock Journal’s Jacqui Bateman for her pic of Tom Ellis from ‘Coola Station’ at Tantanoola in SA’s South East (pictured).

Judges said it was a classic Australian image of a man and his best friends. The photograph had high technical excellence, being well composed and exposed, with a good choice of lens and settings to make the subject matter really stand out.

Jacqui, from Robe in SA, is a previous IFAJ World Star Prize winner from 2017 with her photo of a naked shearer.

The Australian winning photo earns $1000 cash prize from the ACAJ.

Winner of the Nature-Landscape category was freelance photographer Paula Heelan from the Darling Downs in Queensland for her photo of a historic stone homestead on Nilpena Station in the Flinders Ranges, SA.

Her photo was published in The Land, Queensland Country Life, and Farm Online.

Winner of the Production category was multi-award winner Tait Schmaal from The Advertiser in Adelaide.

Tait’s photo was an image of farmer Adrian McCabe with the last of his summer crop awaiting harvest at Hanley Bridge in SA.

The three winning photos will now compete in the IFAJ World Star Prize Awards to be judged at the 2019 IFAJ World Congress in Minnesota, USA, in July.

For more information, contact ACAJ president Pete Lewis on 0408 722 113