An ABC News online digital feature on the international arm-wrestle over naming rights for food and drink has taken out one of Australia’s premier rural journalism awards.

Canberra-based reporter Brett Worthington travelled to Europe to meet some of producers who object to Australians cashing-in on their geographically and culturally distinctive cheeses and sparkling wines.

“Popping Prosecco’s Bubble” – published by ABC News in July 2019 – has taken out the ACAJ-Rabobank Online Digital Star Prize as well as the overall award for Excellence in Rural Broadcasting.

ACAJ President Pete Lewis said Brett produced a beautifully written and presented feature on the long-running trade row over naming rights.

“Understandably, he found European farmers that were fighting for the right to retain a global marketing edge for their traditional products like parmesan, feta and prosecco and Australians very keen to sell their own variations using the same familiar names,” he said.

“His winning entry was informative, entertaining and an excellent example of multi-platform storytelling.”

Rabobank Australia CEO, Peter Knoblanche said it was imperative rural Australia had a strong voice in the media, and that Rabobank was pleased to be supporting Australian rural journalism through this significant award.

“Brett Worthington’s fascinating story exemplifies the importance of sharing agriculture’s untold stories, promoting healthy debate and helping bridge the rural/urban divide,” Mr Knoblanche said.

The ACAJ-Rabobank Star Prize Rural Broadcast winner will now compete against the world’s best in the annual International Federation of Agricultural Journalists’ Awards, to be announced later this month.

