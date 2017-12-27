Entries close 12 Jan: Do you know a young leader in ag journalism?

Entries close soon for the global awards which recognise young leaders in agricultural journalism, so please spread the word if you know a deserving person.

The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) has opened the application process for the 2018 IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Award, with entries due by 12 January, 2018.

Each of IFAJ’s 43 member guilds may submit one nominee for the prestigious award, which recognises outstanding young journalists who demonstrate great potential to become leaders in the agricultural journalism industry.

The entry process has changed this year, as young journalists (aged 35 or younger by 31 December, 2017) need to apply via the IFAJ website.

The online application is available at http://ifaj.org/our-programmes/young-leaders/. Individual applications must be completed by 12 January. Entries will then be judged by their guild, with each national applicant progressing to the international selection process.

Ten young journalists will then be selected by an international jury for the prize, which includes a 1000-Euro stipend to attend the 2018 IFAJ Congress in Wageningen, The Netherlands, in July.

The Young Leaders also participate in a Boot Camp in the days prior to Congress, which includes professional development and networking workshops and farm visits in the Wageningen area.

Applications must include three samples of work. Nominees must be willing to attend Congress and Boot Camp. Boot Camp will be conducted in English. For complete rules, visit the IFAJ website.