Canberra-based rural press club hosts first official event
The Canberra-based National Rural Press Club is the most recently established state club. The Club’s new committee is headed up by Fairfax Rural’ s Parliament House reporter Colin Bettles as chair and the Cattle Council’s Caitlin Boucher as Secretary.
After almost four years representing the U.S. Ambassador and the Secretary of Agriculture on all agricultural matters within Australia and New Zealand, Hugh generously shared his experiences of his time 'down under' and provided an overview of what he sees as the priorities for the US/Australia agriculture relationship into the future.
The NRPC were also honoured to have the Hon Joel Fitzgibbon MP in attendance.
The event was attended by more than 40 people including journalists, communications and policy professionals, farmers and students.
A big thank you goes to the National Press Club – who hosted the event free of charge.
The NRPC is looking forward to hosting many more events and providing a platform for advocates within the agriculture sector to network, share and debate about topical issues affecting the rural sector.