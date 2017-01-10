Welcome to the ACAJ

The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) is the national umbrella organisation for a network of state-based press clubs which focus on issues affecting rural and regional Australia. The ACAJ links its members to a global network of rural journalists and communicators through the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ).

Learn More

Upcoming Events

View All Events

Latest News

acaj_pic_rg-3

Jan 23 deadline: IFAJ Master Class

January 10, 2017

The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and DuPont Pioneer are collaborating to offer agricultural journalists and communicators from developing…

Read More
caroline_winter_award_191116_feature

Rural radio a winner in SA press awards

January 10, 2017

A radio story by former Executive Producer and Presenter of ABC’s South Australian Country Hour, Caroline Winter has been named…

Read More
The ACAJ Committee, pictured at a networking function hosted by the ACAJ at the National Press Club in February.

ACAJ AGM: President’s report

October 4, 2016

The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) held its Annual General Meeting on September 28, with Genevieve McAulay returned as president…

Read More

Our Partners

logo-alltech              RB_logo_rgb