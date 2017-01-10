Welcome to the ACAJ
The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) is the national umbrella organisation for a network of state-based press clubs which focus on issues affecting rural and regional Australia. The ACAJ links its members to a global network of rural journalists and communicators through the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ).
Latest News
Jan 23 deadline: IFAJ Master Class
The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and DuPont Pioneer are collaborating to offer agricultural journalists and communicators from developing…Read More
Rural radio a winner in SA press awards
A radio story by former Executive Producer and Presenter of ABC’s South Australian Country Hour, Caroline Winter has been named…Read More
ACAJ AGM: President’s report
The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) held its Annual General Meeting on September 28, with Genevieve McAulay returned as president…Read More