Welcome to the ACAJ
The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) is the national umbrella organisation for a network of state-based press clubs which focus on issues affecting rural and regional Australia. The ACAJ links its members to a global network of rural journalists and communicators through the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ).
Latest News
ACAJ AGM: President’s report
The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) held its Annual General Meeting on September 28, with Genevieve McAulay returned as president…Read More
ACAJ’s Leigh Radford honoured with Fellowship
ACAJ’s international delegate, Leigh Radford, has been made an Honorary Fellow of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation. This was a…Read More
Canberra-based rural press club hosts first official event
The Canberra-based National Rural Press Club is the most recently established state club. The Club’s new committee is headed up…Read More