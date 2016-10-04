Welcome to the ACAJ

The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) is the national umbrella organisation for a network of state-based press clubs which focus on issues affecting rural and regional Australia. The ACAJ links its members to a global network of rural journalists and communicators through the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ).

Learn More

Upcoming Events

View All Events

Latest News

The ACAJ Committee, pictured at a networking function hosted by the ACAJ at the National Press Club in February.

ACAJ AGM: President’s report

October 4, 2016

The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) held its Annual General Meeting on September 28, with Genevieve McAulay returned as president…

Read More
041016_leighradford_news

ACAJ’s Leigh Radford honoured with Fellowship

October 4, 2016

ACAJ’s international delegate, Leigh Radford, has been made an Honorary Fellow of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation. This was a…

Read More
News 3

Canberra-based rural press club hosts first official event

August 23, 2016

The Canberra-based National Rural Press Club is the most recently established state club. The Club’s new committee is headed up…

Read More

Our Partners

logo-alltech              RB_logo_rgb