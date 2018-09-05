World Congress heads Down Under in 2021

Australia will host the annual World Congress of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) in 2021.

An organising committee has been established by the Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists and early planning is underway to provide our colleagues from around the world with an unforgettable experience.

Congress 2021 will start in the South Australian capital city Adelaide and continue on to Alice Springs in the Outback heartland. A post-tour from Darwin in the tropical north is also planned.

Mark the dates in your dairies now – September 14 to 18.

Great story opportunities will abound, showcasing the best in temperate agriculture from premium wine grapes and horticulture to dairy and broadacre cropping and cutting edge agricultural science.

The second half of the Congress will offer a dramatic contrast as delegates fly north into the Great Australian Desert.

People are few in this challenging environment which produces some of the best natural pasture-fed beef on sparse rainfall with properties measured in square kilometres.

Regular updates will be provided on our website and expressions of interest from potential sponsors are now open.

For more information, contact:

· Congress organising committee chair Peter Lewis, peteswaywithwords@gmail.com, 0408 722113

· Australia’s IFAJ delegate Leigh Radford, captainrural@gmail.com, 0409 678323

· ACAJ Treasurer, Gordon Collie, gordon@agriprose.com.au, 0409 473343