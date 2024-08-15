Leigh Radford elected as Trustee of Global Charity Promoting Agricultural Journalism

AUG 14: Australia’s Leigh Radford has been elected to the first board of trustees for a global charity promoting agricultural journalism.

Inspired by the work of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ), Mr Radford is one of 11 trustees appointed to guide the Global Foundation for Agricultural Journalism (GFAJ) through its first years.

Founded in 2023, the UK-registered charity is dedicated to building capacity throughout the global agricultural journalism and communications industry, as a valuable tool for improving agricultural development.

Leigh said it was an honour to be elected by the IFAJ member countries to the board.

“This is a pivotal moment for agricultural journalism,” he said.

“The GFAJ presents a unique opportunity to bring together storytellers, farmers, companies, NGOs and governments to further the public benefit of agricultural communications across the globe.”

The GFAJ’s trustees will have independent control over, and legal responsibility for, the charity’s management and administration.

Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists (ACAJ) President Tim Lester said Leigh’s decades of service and experience would be valuable asset to the board.

“Leigh’s appointment puts Australia at the heart of the GFAJ, as it works to create new opportunities for agricultural communicators and the stories they tell,” he said.

“It is recognition of his contribution to rural media, but also the work he has done to position Australia as a leader in this sector internationally.”

A leader in rural media for more than three decades, Mr Radford has represented the ACAJ as the delegate to the IFAJ since 2011, and is the current Rural Media & Communicators (RMC) SA/NT and the Royal Geographic Society of South Australia.

Young Leader shines in Switzerland

The board of trustees was announced at the first Annual General Meeting of the foundation, held during the annual IFAJ Congress, which this year is being held in Interlaken, Switzerland.

The congress supports brings together member guilds to strengthen their skills and networks through an immersive experience in the host country.

It also promotes the development of future leaders in the industry through the IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Award, which saw Brooke Littlewood from Farm Weekly represent Australia as one of 10 recipients participating in a three day boot camp ahead of the event.