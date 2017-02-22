Global investigative award closes 15 May

Entries are now open for the Global Shining Light Award for investigative journalism and close on 15 May, 2017.

THE AWARD

The Global Shining Light Award honours outstanding investigative journalism in a developing or transitioning country, done under threat, duress, or in the direst of conditions. The award is presented by the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) every two years.

CRITERIA

The journalist, journalism team, or media outlet must have provided independent, investigative reporting, which:

Originated in and affected a developing or emerging country;

Was broadcast or published between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2016;

Was of an investigative nature;

Uncovered an issue, wrongdoing, or system of corruption which gravely affected the common good;

And did so in the face of arrest, imprisonment, violence against them and their families, or threats and intimidation.

DEADLINE

Submission deadline is May 15, 2017, 11:59 pm, Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5). Submissions after this will not be considered.

JUDGING PROCESS

An international panel of six judges, consisting of investigative journalism experts, will decide on the winner. The judges, in their discretion, may select more than one winner to recognise outstanding work.

AWARD CEREMONY

Top finalists of the Shining Light Award 2017 will be invited to the award ceremony that will be held during the 2017 Global Investigative Journalism Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, from November 16 to 19. The winner, to be announced during the ceremony, will receive an honorary plaque and US$2000 in front of hundreds of their colleagues from around the world.

SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS

Click HERE to fill in the form to submit your entry.

If submissions are in languages other than English, you must provide a detailed English-language summary of a print or online story, or an English-language transcript of a broadcast script. Include an electronic link to your story/video.

If your story is in PDF or other formats, send your attachments to shininglightaward@gijn.org

ABOUT GIJN

The Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is an international association of non-profit organisations that support, promote, and produce investigative journalism. GIJN holds conferences, conducts trainings, provides resources and consulting, and encourages the creation of similar non-profit groups. It was founded in 2003 when more than 300 journalists from around the world gathered for the second Global Investigative Journalism Conference in Copenhagen. Since then it has grown to 145 member organisations in 62 countries.