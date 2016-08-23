Prue Adams named the ‘Best Rural Broadcast Journalist in the World’

Rural Media South Australia member and SA reporter for ABC Television’s Landline program, Prue Adams has been named the ‘Best Rural Broadcast Journalist in the World’ by the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists at its conference in Bonn, Germany.

Prue was awarded the Rabobank Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists Star Prize of excellence in rural broadcasting in March for her story ‘The Quiet Curse. Receiving these accolades meant she went on to represent Australia at the World Broadcasting Awards run by the IFAJ.

ACAJ President Genevieve McAulay described the piece on Q fever as a ‘tour de force’.

“It was a powerful and at times poignant examination of a debilitating illness, the dedicated medical practitioners and researchers who developed as simple vaccine to protect rural workers and per-urban hobby farmers alike who are exposed to livestock she said.