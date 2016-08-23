Prue Adams named the ‘Best Rural Broadcast Journalist in the World’
Rural Media South Australia member and SA reporter for ABC Television’s Landline program, Prue Adams has been named the ‘Best Rural Broadcast Journalist in the World’ by the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists at its conference in Bonn, Germany.
Prue was awarded the Rabobank Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists Star Prize of excellence in rural broadcasting in March for her story ‘The Quiet Curse. Receiving these accolades meant she went on to represent Australia at the World Broadcasting Awards run by the IFAJ.
ACAJ President Genevieve McAulay described the piece on Q fever as a ‘tour de force’.
“It was a powerful and at times poignant examination of a debilitating illness, the dedicated medical practitioners and researchers who developed as simple vaccine to protect rural workers and per-urban hobby farmers alike who are exposed to livestock she said.
On receiving her award in Bonn in July Prue said she was proud to be recognised for the story – particularly as it continues to raise awareness of Q fever and its longer term health impacts.
“It can be a serious disease which causes great a guest to it sufferers, many of who suffer in silence,” she said.
Fairfax Matthew Cawood who was awarded for excellence in rural writing for his piece – ‘Simplifying Towards Complexity which was published on the online platform The Good Land Project also received a Highly Commended’ at the IFAJ Congress.
The national awards will be held early next year please contact your local rural media club about any future nominations.