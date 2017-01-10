Jan 23 deadline: IFAJ Master Class

The International Federation of Agricultu ral Journalists (IFAJ) and DuPont Pioneer are collaborating to offer agricultural journalists and communicators from developing countries a professional development Master Class in conjunction with the IFAJ Congress in South Africa in April 2017.

Agricultural journalists and communicators from developing countries that are not members of IFAJ (click here for a list of member guilds) may apply for a place in the 2017 Master Class using this online application form.

Application deadline is January 23, 2017.

Click here for more information.