Col Jackson wins NZ reporting award

Veteran Brisbane-based rural journalist Col Jackson has won an international award for best reporting on the 2015 IFAJ World Congress held in New Zealand.

Col who is a long standing member of the Queensland Rural Press Club was announced the cash prize winner at the 2016 Congress in Germany for his work published in monthly northern magazine Blue’s Country.

He has worked for the long running title including as Editor and more recently Editor at Large before the magazine was sadly closed down by owner Bauer Media in the middle of this year.